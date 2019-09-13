|
DRUMMOND Jimmy Peacefully, at Lomond Court Nursing Home, Glenrothes on Saturday, 7th September, 2019. Jimmy, aged 91 years of Cupar, formerly of Kelty. Beloved husband of Nan, much loved dad of Jimmy, loving father-in-law of Jennette, dear grandad of Robbie, Rihanna, Paul and David, loved brother of Jean, also an uncle and good friend to many. Funeral service on Tuesday, 17th September in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at crematorium doors for Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 13, 2019