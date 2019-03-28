Resources More Obituaries for Jim TEMPLETON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim TEMPLETON

Notice TEMPLETON Jim The family would like to thank most sincerely, relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and condolence following the sudden and deeply saddening death of Jim. Our thanks to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their care and compassion, to the staff of Templehall Community Centre, the Rev Kevin Thompson for conducting the service which included the participation of the Brethren of Lodge Templehall No. 1599 and the Brethren attending from many other lodges. It was a heart warming celebration of Jim's life. Many thanks to all who attended. Our gratitude extends to the paramedics, A&E, and ICU Teams at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for their skills and care. Our sad loss has been made more bearable with the support of all mentioned. Finally, the generous donations at the service raised the sum of £615 for the British Heart Foundation. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices