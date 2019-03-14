|
|
|
TEMPLETON Jim Suddenly, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness, on 6th March, 2019, Jim, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of James. He was a loved and well respected brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew and cousin. RWM Lodge Templehall No 1599, Jim was well known, loved and highly regarded for his work supporting local communities, charity fund raising and his long association with the Masonic Fraternity. He will be sorely missed by his family and many, many, friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, 18th March, at Templehall Community Centre at 12.30 p.m., followed by burial at Dysart Cemetery. Masonic Regalia may be worn. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the services towards the British Heart Foundation, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019
