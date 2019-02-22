Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:30
Saint Andrew's Scottish Episcopal Church
Queens Terrace
St Andrews
STEWART Jim Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Thursday, 14th February, 2019, Jim, loving husband to Ann, great father/father-in-law to James and Liz, Steven and Julie, much loved grandfather to seven,
great-grandfather to five, loving brother and good friend to many. Funeral service in Saint Andrew's Scottish Episcopal Church, Queens Terrace, St Andrews, on Wednesday, 27th February, at 2.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Dundee Crematorium, at 4.30 p.m. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the church or crematorium for Pancreatic Cancer and the
Step Rock Swimming Club.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 22, 2019
