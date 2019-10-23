Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim HENDERSON

Notice Condolences

Jim HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Jim Peacefully, at Forthview Care Home, Methil, on Monday, 14th October, 2019, Jim, aged 81 years, beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Douglas and Ian and a loving grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed . Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 30th October, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Parkinson's UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.