|
|
|
HENDERSON Jim Peacefully, at Forthview Care Home, Methil, on Monday, 14th October, 2019, Jim, aged 81 years, beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Douglas and Ian and a loving grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed . Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 30th October, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Parkinson's UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2019