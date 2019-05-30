Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim HALDANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim HALDANE

Notice Condolences

Jim HALDANE Notice
HALDANE Jim Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, Jim, aged 86 years, of Kinghorn, loving husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Steven and Michael, dear father-in-law to Anne Marie and Lesley, proud grandad of Angela, Marc, Jemma and Liam, great-grandad to Conor, Cameron, Chloe, Annan and Jake. Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 5th June, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to be given to Macmillan Cancer Care.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.