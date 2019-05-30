|
|
|
HALDANE Jim Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, Jim, aged 86 years, of Kinghorn, loving husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Steven and Michael, dear father-in-law to Anne Marie and Lesley, proud grandad of Angela, Marc, Jemma and Liam, great-grandad to Conor, Cameron, Chloe, Annan and Jake. Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 5th June, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to be given to Macmillan Cancer Care.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
Read More