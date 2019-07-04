|
FORREST Jim Mary, Lucinda, Iyesha and Aiden would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and flowers received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Marie Curie Nurses, Dr Stewart and District Nurses, Care At Home Nurses and Victoria Hospice for the care and attention Jim received. Thanks also to Raymond Miller for his comforting service and Callum Robertson, Funeral Directors for their care. Many thanks to all those who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and gave so generously for Rachel House.
Published in Fife Today on July 4, 2019