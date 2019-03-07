|
|
|
DONALD Jim Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 3rd March, 2019, Jim Donald, aged 76 years, of Thornton, beloved husband of Jeanette, a loving dad to Cheryl and Amanda, a much loved grandad to Charis and great-grandad to Caleb. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 19th March, at 1.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, may be given at the crematorium towards Ward 43, Victoria Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More