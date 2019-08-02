Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30
Dunino Parish Church
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00
Dunino Churchyard
Jim CHRISTIE Notice
CHRISTIE Jim Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Saturday, 27th July, 2019, Jim, of Boarhills and formerly Cupar. Dearly beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Joanne and Megan and best grandad of Iona and Michael. Funeral service in Dunino Parish Church, on Thursday, 8th August, at 10.30 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in Dunino Churchyard, at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the church for Reach.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019
