CHRISTIE Jim Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Saturday, 27th July, 2019, Jim, of Boarhills and formerly Cupar. Dearly beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Joanne and Megan and best grandad of Iona and Michael. Funeral service in Dunino Parish Church, on Thursday, 8th August, at 10.30 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in Dunino Churchyard, at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the church for Reach.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019