|
|
|
BOYLAN Jim The family of the late Jim Boylan wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, phone calls, letters of condolence and floral tributes received. Thanks to the Doctor and NHS Staff who looked after Jim and special thanks to Aileen Massie for a comforting service and Nicola and staff from Co-op Funeralcare for the empathy and kindness shown to them during the funeral arrangements. Donations totalling £125 was collected on behalf of Chest Heart and Stoke Scotland, in Jim's memory.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 13, 2019