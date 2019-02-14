Resources More Obituaries for Jim ARCHIBALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim ARCHIBALD

Notice ARCHIBALD Jim The family of the late Jim, wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers, received during their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to the doctors and staff of Ward 31, Victoria Hospital for their care and attention. Special thanks to Denis Madden for his comforting service and to Darren Rankin and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkcaldy, for their guidance and compassion. Finally, thank you also to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium, where the sum of £272 was generously donated for Prostate Cancer UK. Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019