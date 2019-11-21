|
Docherty Jessie Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, at Benore Care Home, Ballingry, on Wednesday, 13th November, 2019, Jessie (nee Paterson), aged 88 years, of Cardenden, beloved wife of the late Hugh, loving mum to Tom, Joyce and Gordon, devoted gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 25th November, 2019, at 10.15 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations can be made in Jessie's memory to Benore Care Home if so desired on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 21, 2019