Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium,
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie DOCHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie DOCHERTY

Notice Condolences

Jessie DOCHERTY Notice
Docherty Jessie Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, at Benore Care Home, Ballingry, on Wednesday, 13th November, 2019, Jessie (nee Paterson), aged 88 years, of Cardenden, beloved wife of the late Hugh, loving mum to Tom, Joyce and Gordon, devoted gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 25th November, 2019, at 10.15 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations can be made in Jessie's memory to Benore Care Home if so desired on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -