|
|
|
ALEXANDER Jessie Suddenly at home on Friday 11 October 2019, Jessie (Etta). Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob), much loved mum of Bobby and Linda, mother in law to Irena and Ian, dear granbo to Scott, Becky, David and Natasha, loving GG to Abigail and Sophie, a loved sister, aunt and good friend to many.
Funeral service in The Parish Church
of the Holy Trinity, South Street,
St Andrews on Friday October 25 at 11am, to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited, thereafter in
Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 18, 2019