Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
PHEELY Jenny Passed away peacefully, at Lindsay House, Lumphinnans, on Thursday, 21st March, 2019. Jenny (nee McLauchlan), aged 96 years, formerly of Jenny Gray House, Lochgelly, Kirkcaldy & West Wemyss. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum of Janette and Andrew, and a loving gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Tuesday, 9th April, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Fife Society for the Blind, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019
