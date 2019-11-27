Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
13:15
Co-op Funeralcare
Denbeath
Jenny JOHNSTONE

Jenny JOHNSTONE Notice
JOHNSTONE Jenny Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with her loving partner by her side, on Tuesday, 19th November, 2019. Jenny, aged 71 years, beloved partner of Davy and a friend to many. Funeral service at the Co-op Funeralcare, Denbeath, on Monday, 2nd December, at 1.15 p.m., thereafter to Scoonie Cemetery, at 2 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Flowers are welcome and donations may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019
