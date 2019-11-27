|
JOHNSTONE Jenny Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with her loving partner by her side, on Tuesday, 19th November, 2019. Jenny, aged 71 years, beloved partner of Davy and a friend to many. Funeral service at the Co-op Funeralcare, Denbeath, on Monday, 2nd December, at 1.15 p.m., thereafter to Scoonie Cemetery, at 2 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Flowers are welcome and donations may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019