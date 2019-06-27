Home

CAMPBELL Jenny Christine, Jeanette and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following the sad loss of Jenny. Special thanks to all who cared for her on Ward 32, Victoria Hospital, special thanks to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their help and guidance and also a big thank you to George Thomson for his comforting service. Finally, thank you to all who attended Kirkcaldy Crematorium to pay their final respects to Jenny. The sum of £116 was generously donated towards Cancer Research.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
