McINTOSH
Jeanette Peacefully, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy with her son by her side on Tuesday, 3rd September, 2019. Jeanette of Glenrothes, sadly lost her short battle, aged 77 years, beloved wife of the late Sam, much loved mum, gran, sister, auntie, cousin and sister-in-law. Jeanette will be sorely missed and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Funeral ceremony and celebration of Jeanette's life will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Tuesday, 17th September, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly welcomed. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given on leaving the crematorium in aid of Victoria Hospice.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 12, 2019