Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
AITCHISON Jeanette Suddenly, but peacefully at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019. Jeanette, aged 69 years, of Kirkcaldy (formerly of Whitley Bay), devoted and cherished companion of Gary, beloved mum of Robert, Julie and Shaun, loving gran of Rory, Shannon and Emily and a much loved sister. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 24th October, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however, donations may be given at the crematorium for PBC Foundation, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
