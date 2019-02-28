|
SPENCE Jean Ron and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent sad loss of Jean. Special thanks to Denis Madden for their comforting service and to all who paid their last respects to Jean and generously donated £218.10 to C.B.D. and P.S.P. ,Ron would also like to thank everyone who travelled such great distances to attend Jean's service and finally, to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their kindness, attention and speedy help at this sad time.
