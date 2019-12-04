|
SMITH Jean Peacefully, at Methilhaven Home, on Saturday, 23rd November, 2019, Jean, aged 102 of Methil, wife of the late John Smith and beloved mother of Tom, also a loving auntie, great-auntie and great-great-auntie. Service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 5th December, at 10.15 a.m., to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given on leaving the service, if so desired, in memory of Jean, to Methilhaven Residents Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019