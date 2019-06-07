|
|
|
ROBERTSON Jean Jean H.C. Robertson, died peacefully, at the Adamson Hospital, Cupar, after a short illness, on Saturday, 25th May, 2019, aged 93 years. Much loved mother of Elizabeth and Wilma, grandmother of Simona, James, William and Anna and great-grandmother to Isabella, Sienna and Charlie. Funeral service to be held at St John's and Dairsie United Parish Church, Cupar, on Tuesday, 11th June, at 10.15 a.m., and afterwards on to Cupar Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. All flowers welcome.
Published in Fife Today on June 7, 2019
Read More