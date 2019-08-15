Home

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Jean KILKIE

Jean KILKIE Notice
KILKIE Jean Passed away peacefully at home in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, 10th August, 2019. Jean, aged 82 years, dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Kilkie, much loved mum of Gail and Fiona, dearly loved gran of Adele, Sam, and Tommy, dear great-gran to Paige, Poppy and Thomas. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Tuesday, 20th August, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Marie Curie Cancer Care, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 15, 2019
