Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
INGLIS Jean Peacefully, on Sunday, 3rd March, 2019, Jean, aged 73 years of Leven, a devoted wife of Bob, much loved mum of Robert, Craig and Gordon a loving and cherished grandma of Noah, Louis, Luca, Amii, Scarlett and Sofi. Jean will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 14th March, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2019
