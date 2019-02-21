Resources More Obituaries for Jean HARRIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean HARRIS

Notice HARRIS Jean Jean's family wish to record their appreciation of the movingly large number of her friends who attended her funeral service and to express their thanks to the Rev Robin McAlpine, the Rev Sam McNaught, her friend Ian Ogilvie on the organ, Victoria Florists and last but not least, Fife Funeral Services. Due to a misunderstanding there was no provision on leaving the church for the making of a donation to Jean's chosen charities. In response to the many reactions received a collection box will be available for the next seven days at Harris Insurance at Templehall Shopping Centre. Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices