WALKER Jean Falconer Mitchell
(nee Anderson) Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 22nd March, 2019, Jean Falconer Mitchell (nee Anderson), aged 87 years, of Kirkcaldy, formerly of Methil. Beloved wife of George, cherished mother of Gillian, Shiona and Donald, also a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. A well respected local primary school teacher. Funeral service on Thursday, 4th April, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please, but there will be a collection for childhood cancer charity Love Oliver.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019
