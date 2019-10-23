|
|
|
CARTER Jean Very peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, 17th October, 2019. Jean, aged 72 years, loving wife of the late Sid, devoted mum of Gillian and Kevin, doting granny of Jordan and Rebekah, a much loved mother-in-law of Chris and a dearly loved sister, aunt and friend. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 31st October, 2019, at 11.45 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2019