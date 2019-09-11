|
LINDSAY Jasmine Peacefully, at Balfarg Nursing Home, Glenrothes, on Saturday, 31st August, 2019, Jasmine, aged 84 years.Beloved wife of the late Ronald, dearly loved mother to Sheila, Darrell and Mark and mother-in-law to Eva, Ann and the late Big Rab, much loved grandmother to Rachel and Jade, who will be sadly missed by the Lindsay family and all who knew her. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 13th September, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, however donations can be made to the on-going work at Balfarg Nursing Home.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 11, 2019