|
|
|
MONAGHAN Janette Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019, Janette (Net) Monaghan (nee Blaikie), aged 68 years of Glenrothes. Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother to Fiona and Ann-Marie and a dearly loved and devoted granny to Jackson, Miller, Jessica and Ava, also a much loved sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 5th April, at 3 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however, donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received on leaving the crematorium in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More