Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette MONAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette MONAGHAN

Notice Condolences

Janette MONAGHAN Notice
MONAGHAN Janette Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019, Janette (Net) Monaghan (nee Blaikie), aged 68 years of Glenrothes. Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother to Fiona and Ann-Marie and a dearly loved and devoted granny to Jackson, Miller, Jessica and Ava, also a much loved sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 5th April, at 3 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however, donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received on leaving the crematorium in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.