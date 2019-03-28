|
|
|
MORRIS Janetta(Etta) Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019. Loving mother to Drew and Betty and a loving gran and great-gran who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 4th April, at 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the Coronary Care Unit, Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019
