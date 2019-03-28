Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janetta MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janetta (Etta) MORRIS

Notice Condolences

Janetta (Etta) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS Janetta(Etta) Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019. Loving mother to Drew and Betty and a loving gran and great-gran who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 4th April, at 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the Coronary Care Unit, Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.