Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet WILLIAMSON

Notice Condolences

Janet WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON Janet Peacefully, on Sunday,
3rd March, 2019, at Methven House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, after a long illness, Janet, in her 90th year, (formerly of Raeburn Heights, Glenrothes). Beloved wife of the late Johnny Williamson, much loved mum of Susan, Joan and John, a loving gran of Jamie, Marc, Jon, Nick, Linzi and Cheryl and a dearly loved great-gran.
Sadly missed by all.
Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 20th March, at 12.45 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations maybe given for Dementia Scotland on leaving the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.