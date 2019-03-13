|
|
|
WILLIAMSON Janet Peacefully, on Sunday,
3rd March, 2019, at Methven House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, after a long illness, Janet, in her 90th year, (formerly of Raeburn Heights, Glenrothes). Beloved wife of the late Johnny Williamson, much loved mum of Susan, Joan and John, a loving gran of Jamie, Marc, Jon, Nick, Linzi and Cheryl and a dearly loved great-gran.
Sadly missed by all.
Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 20th March, at 12.45 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations maybe given for Dementia Scotland on leaving the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More