WAUGH Janet Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019, Janet, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother to David, Gary, Karen and Lisa and mother-in-law to Norma and Rhona, much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by the Waugh family and all who knew her. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 30th September, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, however donations can be made to Maggie's.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 25, 2019