|
|
|
RODGER Janet Peacefully, in the tender care of Lomond View Nursing Home, Falkland, on Wednesday, 4th September, 2019. Janet (Jennet), aged 99 years, formerly of Bach Park, Kettlebridge and Pitlessie. Beloved wife of the late James, loving mum to Edith and Janice, mother-in-law of Robert and the late Elton, dear granny to Vicky, Katrina, Mhairi and Morag, also a loving great-gran, aunt and good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 13th September, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 11a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 12, 2019