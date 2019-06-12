|
|
|
RAE Janet (Nettie) Peacefully, with her family by her side, on Saturday, 8th June, 2019, Janet (Nettie), aged 86 years. Loving wife to the late Archie, devoted mum, gran, great-gran and sister. Funeral service to be held on Monday, 24th June, 2019, at Denbeath Funeral Home, 663 Wellesley Road, KY8 3PQ for 1.15 p.m. Interment thereafter at Kennoway Cemetery, for 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations may be given on leaving the service if so desired for Methilhaven Home.
Published in Fife Today on June 12, 2019
Read More