Janet (Netta) PURVES

Notice

PURVES Janet (Netta) The family of the late Janet (Netta) Purves, wish to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and former colleagues, for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, letters of condolence and donations in aid of Age Concern, which raised a sum of £115, which has been donated in Janet's memory. A special thanks to Aileen Massie, Humanist, for conducting a comforting service and all the staff of Co-op Funeralcare in Glenrothes for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on July 3, 2019
