PEAT Janet (nee Miller / Dunsmuir) Peacefully, at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital, on 4th February, 2019. Janet, aged 85, a much loved mum, gran, great-gran, sister and a special friend to many.
Janet will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 5th March, at 11.00 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but a donation may be given on leaving the service if desired in aid of Autism Rocks Fife.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2019
