MUIR Janet "Etta" Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 27th February, 2019. Etta, aged 86 years, previously of Turnberry Drive, Kirkcaldy and Elizabeth House. Much loved wife of the late George A. Muir, much loved mum of Kay, Gordon and the late Ian and a loving mother-in-law granma and great-granma. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 14th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for British Heart Foundation, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019
