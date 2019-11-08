Home

CURRAN Janet Peacefully, at Lunardi Court Care Home, Cupar on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019. Janet (Janette) of Cupar, a loving sister of Elspeth, a dear cousin of Isabel and Elizabeth, also a good and caring friend to many. Funeral service on Wednesday, 13th November, in St John's and Dairsie United Parish Church, Bonnygate, Cupar, at
12.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at the church doors for The .
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 8, 2019
