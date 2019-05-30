|
COUSER Janet Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 25th March, 2019, Janet Couser, aged 98 years, of Burntisland. Beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Brian, also a dear sister and aunt. She will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 4th June, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited . Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Alzheimer Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
