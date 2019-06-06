|
CAMPBELL Janet Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy after a short illness, Janet (Jenny) (nee Hutchison), aged 96 years, sadly passed away. Beloved wife of the late John Campbell, loving mum to Christine and Jeanette, mother-in-law of Michael and the late Ian and loving gran to Christopher, Laura and Nicola. Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 17th June, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations may be given at the crematorium towards Cancer Research UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on June 6, 2019
