MACKENZIE Jane Peacefully, at Cowal Community Hospital, Dunoon on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019, Jane, beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of Gina and Seonaid, mother-in-law to Mike and Grant and a loving nana to James, Alasdair and Daisy. The funeral service will take place on Friday, 20th September, in Caladh Funeral Services, 57 Marine Parade, Kirn, Dunoon, PA23 8HF at 11.30 a.m., and thereafter to Cowal Cemetery, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 5, 2019