Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30
Dunfermline Crematorium
Jane Ann Jackson MacNaughtan (Jean) HONEYMAN

HONEYMAN Jane Ann Jackson MacNaughtan (Jean) After a short illness at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, 9th July, 2019 . Wife of the late Stanley Burt Honeyman, mother of Stanley and Greig, mother-in-law of Connie and Alison, grandmother of Craig, Mhairi, Blair and Calum and great-grandmother of Lucas, Poppy, Cooper and Phoebe. Aged 92. Funeral service to be held at Dunfermline Crematorium, at 11.30 a.m., on Friday, 19th July, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on July 18, 2019
