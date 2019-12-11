|
|
|
REID James Peacefully, at home with his loving wife by his side on Saturday, 30th November, 2019. James Campbell (Jim), aged 75 years of Leven, a loving husband of Marion, devoted dad of Russell and Allison, a cherished grandad of Isla, Alasdair and Cameron.
Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 16th December, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in memory of Jim on leaving the service, if you so wish, for the ongoing work of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019