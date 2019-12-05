|
MERRIFIELD James In loving memory of James Merrifield.
Ten years ago you left us without warning,
Not even a goodbye,
And I can't seem to stop asking the question why?
I didn't see this coming,
It hit us all by surprise and when you left for Heaven,
A small part of me died and every day for the rest of our life we'll be missing you.
But you sent us an angel,
Our adorable grandson James who reminds us of you.
Always in our thoughts.
Mum, Dad, Donna, Michelle and Nicola xxx.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 5, 2019