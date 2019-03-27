|
MELVILLE James Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019. James, aged 74 years, devoted and caring husband of Joyce, loving dad of Stephen, dear father-in-law of Sharon, much loved grandad of Georgia and Olivia, special brother, brother-in-law and a loyal friend to many.
James will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Tuesday, 2nd April, at 9.30 a.m., to which all are most welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
