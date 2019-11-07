|
McLAUCHLIN
James Jenny and the family would like to thank all friends and family for the cards and flowers received following Jimmy's passing and also those who paid their final respects at the crematorium. Special thank you to Jimmy's carers and nurses who's care allowed Jimmy to have his final weeks at home with his family. Thanks you to Rev David Redmayne for the lovely service and to Bill and Maureen for their frequent visits. Total raised at the crematorium was £388.70, which was divided between Cancer Research and The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 7, 2019