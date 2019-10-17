Home

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
09:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
James McLAUCHLIN

James McLAUCHLIN Notice
McLAUCHLIN
James At home with his loving family by his side James (Jimmy) Mclauchlin, aged 90, Burntisland, passed away on Friday, 11th October 2019. Loving husband of Jenny, father of Elaine, Brian and Hugh, father-in-law and much loved grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 24th October, at 9.30 a.m. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken and split between Cancer Research and The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
