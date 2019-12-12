|
McCUBBIN
James (Jim) Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 6th December, 2019, Jim, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Rae, loving dad to Andrew and Pat, father-in-law to Lilian and Gordon and a dear grandad to Alana, Derek, Keith and Garry, also a great-grandad and brother. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 19th December, at 11.45.a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Multiple Sclerosis Society. Bright colours may be worn at the family's request.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 12, 2019