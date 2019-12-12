Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James McCUBBIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) McCUBBIN

Notice Condolences

James (Jim) McCUBBIN Notice
McCUBBIN
James (Jim) Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 6th December, 2019, Jim, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Rae, loving dad to Andrew and Pat, father-in-law to Lilian and Gordon and a dear grandad to Alana, Derek, Keith and Garry, also a great-grandad and brother. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 19th December, at 11.45.a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Multiple Sclerosis Society. Bright colours may be worn at the family's request.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -