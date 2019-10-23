|
JONES James Ivor (Jim) Suddenly, at Seton Sands Caravan Park, on 8th October, 2019, James Ivor 'Jim', aged 64 years, of Glenrothes, beloved partner of Jennifer and an adoring papa and step-dad. Funeral to be held at 2.15 p.m., on Tuesday, 29th October, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2019