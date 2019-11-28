|
|
|
HENDRY James (Jim) Passed away peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 23rd November, 2019, Jim, aged 66 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband of the late Alison, cherished dad of Craig, devoted grandad of Eilidh and Chloe, loving brother of Teen and the late Janet, a loved father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle, also a friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 5th December, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the British Heart Foundation, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 28, 2019