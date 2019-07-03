Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
13:30
Kilconquhar Parish Church
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
14:00
Kilconquhar Cemetery
HANDY James (Jimmy) Suddenly at home, in Kilconquhar with his dogs by his side, on Monday, 24th June, 2019, James (Jimmy), aged 51 years, beloved son of Jim and the late Mary, much loved brother of Alison and the late Billy and Jacqueline, dear brother-in-law of Kenny and a devoted uncle of Christopher and Jacqueline. Funeral service at Kilconquhar Parish Church, on Wednesday, 10th July, at 1.30 p.m., thereafter to Kilconquhar Cemetery, at 2.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Deaf Action if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on July 3, 2019
